WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. President Donald Trump's
administration has begun returning to Congress copies of a
voluminous 2014 report describing the CIA's harsh detention and
interrogation programs, a U.S. official said on Friday.
The Trump administration's move means it could be more
difficult for the full, 6,700-page report to be made public,
because documents held by Congress are exempt from laws
requiring government records to eventually be made public.
The White House made the move in response to requests by
Sen. Richard Burr, the Senate Intelligence Committee's current
Republican chairman, the official said.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the Democrat who chaired the
committee when the report was produced, had asked that it be
distributed to multiple executive branch agencies, a move
designed to make it eventually releasable to the public under
the Freedom of Information Act law.
A declassified executive summary of the report was made
public in December 2014. It concluded that the CIA's
interrogation programs, using techniques such as waterboarding
that most observers consider torture, were more brutal and less
effective than the CIA had told policymakers.
The report said that not a single terrorist attack was
foiled as a result of the use of harsh interrogation techniques.
The American Civil Liberties Union had filed litigation to
have the full report released. But U.S. courts ruled that
because the document was created by Congress, it was exempt from
the Freedom of Information Act.
At least one copy of the report, however, will not be
returned to the committee. That’s because a copy has been
preserved in former President Barack Obama’s presidential
archive, according to a Dec. 9, 2016 letter written to Feinstein
by Obama’s top White House lawyer at the time, W. Neil
Eggleston.
In a statement, Feinstein said she was "concerned and
disappointed" that Burr requested the document be returned,
calling it a departure from the committee's normal bipartisan
nature.
"No senator, chairman or not, has the authority to erase
history. I believe that is the intent of the chairman in this
case," she said.
Burr's office had no immediate comment, and the CIA declined
comment. The development was first reported by the New York
Times.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Jonathan Landay; Writing by
Warren Strobel; Editing by Bernadette Baum)