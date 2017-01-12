WASHINGTON Jan 12 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump said on Thursday that U.S. Director of National
Intelligence James Clapper called him to denounce the "false and
fictitious" report about a dossier that makes salacious claims
about him in Russia.
Clapper, in a statement on Wednesday, said he had spoken
with Trump that evening and told the president-elect that he did
not believe the media leaks of the report came from the
intelligence community.
"James Clapper called me yesterday to denounce the false and
fictitious report that was illegally circulated. Made up, phony
facts. Too bad!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
