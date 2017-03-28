WASHINGTON, March 28 U.S. President Donald
Trump's administration has billed his move to re-open federal
lands to new coal leases as a win for miners seeking to expand
production. But a review of company filings shows that coal
miners with the most to gain already have enough leases in hand
to last well over a decade.
Trump will sign a decree on Tuesday to reverse former
President Barack Obama's 2016 ban on new federal coal leases,
part of a wide-ranging executive order to sweep away green
regulations his administration says have hobbled the drilling
and mining industries.
"When we evaluate energy, let's look at the social cost of
not having a job," Trump’s Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said in
a Twitter post on Tuesday ahead of the executive order.
But companies focused on coal deposits below federal lands,
such as Peabody Energy, Arch Coal, and Cloud
Peak, have enough coal in the ground on existing leases
to last an average of more than 17 years at 2015 sales levels,
earnings reports show. (Grahic: tmsnrt.rs/2lr2p5o)
That suggests miners could already ramp up production levels
immediately if the market demanded more coal. Energy experts say
that is unlikely on a large scale due to stiff competition from
cheap and abundant natural gas.
"These initiatives prevent things from getting worse for
coal, but they won't help much," said Charles Dayton, vice
president of market analytics at Doyle Trading Consultants in
Colorado, which has been tracking reserve levels on public
lands.
Shares in Cloud Peak were up about 3 percent in early
trading on Tuesday, ahead of the executive order, with Peabody
up 1.5 percent and Arch down 0.3 percent.
The current level of reserves appeared to be within
historical norms. A decade ago, under Republican President
George W. Bush when there were no bans on federal coal leasing,
the industry had about 18 years worth of leases on federal
lands, according to a Reuters examination of securities filings.
Arch Coal and Peabody confirmed they have substantial
reserves on their federal leases already, but nonetheless
welcomed Trump’s move.
"Peabody has a comfortable amount of reserves in the Powder
River Basin, although we recognize the poor public policy
represented by the leasing moratorium put into place by the
prior administration," Peabody spokesman Vic Svec told Reuters
in an email.
Arch Coal has "sufficient permitted reserves to sustain our
operations on federal lands for a number of years to come,"
spokeswoman Logan Bonacorsi said. "But as with all producers we
will need to add reserves over time, and the ability to obtain
those reserves when needed is important."
Officials at Peak and Contura did not respond to requests
for comment.
Trump's executive order will also seek to undo Obama-era
rules limiting carbon emissions. One example is the Clean Power
Plan, a regulation that would have increased pressure on states
to replace coal-fired power stations with ones using cleaner
fuels like natural gas, wind and solar.
"SIGNAL TO MARKETS"
Obama's administration imposed the temporary ban on new
federal coal leases in January 2016 as part of a broad
environmental and economic review to ensure royalties from lease
deals provide fair returns to taxpayers.
It was not immediately clear whether the royalty review
would continue even with the ban on leases lifted. Some analysts
said this scenario could trigger a near-term land rush by
companies fearing higher royalty rates in the future.
Coal accounts for about a third of U.S. electricity
production, down from about half a decade ago. About 40 percent
of all U.S. coal comes from federal lands, mainly in the Powder
River Basin in Wyoming and Montana.
Luke Popovich, a spokesman for the National Mining
Association industry group, said he expected Trump’s executive
order to have symbolic impact, at least.
"Lifting the moratorium would strengthen the signal to
markets that the federal government is not any longer standing
in the way of fossil energy," he said.
He added that re-opening federal lands to new leases could
also play into a production upswing if demand ultimately
increases. The U.S. Energy Information Administration has
forecast a 9 percent increase in western coal production to
443.4 million short tons by 2018, driven mainly by higher
natural gas prices.
Others were less optimistic about the U.S. coal industry's
outlook, saying the best Trump could do is slow the sector’s
decline. Since 2012, coal production has plunged more than 25
percent to the lowest levels since 1978 due to falling prices.
The industry has been hit with massive layoffs and bankruptcies.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Gregorio)