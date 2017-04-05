(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
LONDON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump has
promised to end "the war on coal" waged by the previous
administration and help put coal miners back to work.
In practice, coal production and employment have been
victims of the shale gas revolution rather than government
regulation.
Coal-fired power generation has been steadily losing market
share to natural gas since 1988, according to data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration.
Coal accounted for 57 percent of electricity generation in
1988 but that share fell to 53 percent in 1998 and 50 percent in
2008 (tmsnrt.rs/2o3nRSL).
Gas has been the main beneficiary with its share of
generation climbing from 9 percent in 1988 and 13 percent in
1998 to 20 percent in 2008.
For much of that period, coal's relative decline was
cushioned by growing demand for electricity which provided an
expanding market for all fuels.
Coal consumption by power producers peaked at 1.05 billion
short tons in 2007, up from 758 million tons in 1988 (tmsnrt.rs/2nE69Sv).
But since then the coal industry has been hit a perfect
storm of stagnating electricity demand, a sharp fall in the
price of gas, and a record warm winter in 2015/16.
Coal has continued to lose out to gas in the generation
system but since 2008 the decline has been absolute as well as
relative terms because demand for electricity is no longer
growing.
Gas prices have fallen sharply thanks to the shale
revolution, encouraging power producers to build more gas-fired
power plants and run them for more hours each year.
And the unusually mild winter of 2015/16 resulted in an
enormous build up of coal stockpiles at power plants and a sharp
reduction in new shipments from the mines (tmsnrt.rs/2nDS2fR).
The resulting wave of bankruptcies, mine closures, and job
losses and layoffs crashed over the coal industry during
2015/16.
But mine closures and job losses were the result of market
forces rather than job-killing government regulations introduced
by the Obama administration.
MORE COAL CLOSURES
Most mining companies and coal analysts are cautiously
optimistic about the outlook for production and employment in
2017/18.
Excess coal stocks at the country's power plants have been
worked down and a modest rise in gas prices should encourage
power producers to run gas-fired plants for fewer hours in
2017/18 (tmsnrt.rs/2o32b9q).
But the medium-term outlook for the coal industry remains
poor, with more coal-fired power plants scheduled to close over
the next five years to be replaced by a combination of gas and
renewables.
Gas-fired generating capacity is scheduled to expand by
another 8 percent over 2017/18 according to data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration.
At the same time, more coal plants are set to close, which
will cut potential demand further even if gas prices increase
modestly.
The problem is that most coal-fired power plants are now
growing very old and nearing the end of their service life.
The capacity-weighted average U.S. power plant started
generating in 1987, according to an analysis of EIA data (tmsnrt.rs/2o3hwqh).
But the average for all power plants conceals significant
differences between coal and non-coal power generating units.
The capacity-weighted average coal-fired power plant started
generating in 1976 and has now been producing power for 41 years
(tmsnrt.rs/2p0ZYsB).
In contrast, the average non-coal power plant started
generating in 2000 and has been producing electricity for less
than 17 years (tmsnrt.rs/2nE3wA5).
COAL FLEET AGEING
Most coal plants were originally planned to operate for a
minimum of 25 years without significant modification and their
service life can be prolonged to 40 or even 50 years.
But as plants age they are increasingly likely to suffer
mechanical breakdowns and need expensive components replacing
("Life extension of coal-fired power plants", IEA, 2005).
The main problems are associated with the steam generator
and the turbines, which suffer from creep, fatigue, corrosion
and erosion.
Repeated heating and cooling of the system accelerates the
ageing process and shortens the service life even further.
Most coal plants were designed to operate as baseload, with
a limited number of cold and warm starts to reduce the thermal
stress on the components.
But many are now forced to operate on a two-shift system,
operating only during peak hours and then coming off load when
electricity demand drops.
Two-shifting involves more starts, and much more thermal
stress on the components, speeding up the ageing process.
Many of the coal-fired power plants scheduled for closure in
the next five years started generating in the 1950s and 1960s
and are basically wearing out.
Some of them are small-scale and relatively inefficient,
burn low-quality coal, or emit lots of mercury and other air
pollutants.
In most cases, there is no economic case for replacing worn
out boilers and turbines or fitting new pollution-control
equipment.
Power plant operators mostly plan capacity expansions and
refits on a 20-year horizon or longer and few see any benefit
from upgrading or adding coal-fired units.
No new coal-fired power plants are currently planned, in
contrast to many additional gas-fired and renewable power units,
according to notices filed with the EIA.
Even if the Trump administration tries to throw a lifeline
to coal-fired power plants, its four or eight-year time-span is
too short to have much impact on capacity planning.
As the existing coal fleet continues to age, more power
plants are likely to be retired because they are too expensive
to maintain.
The Trump administration can end the "war on coal" but it
cannot halt the march of time and fatigue which is gradually
culling the coal fleet.
The amount of coal-fired generation capacity will continue
to shrink. Any revival in coal consumption depends on a rise in
gas prices to encourage power producers to use the remainder for
more hours each year.
