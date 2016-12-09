BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
WASHINGTON Dec 9 President-elect Donald Trump has asked Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn to head his White House National Economic Council, a group tasked with coordinating economic policy across agencies, NBC News reported on Friday.
Cohn, president and chief operating officer at the Wall Street firm, had been widely considered the heir apparent to Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jason Lange)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing