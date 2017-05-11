BRIEF-Parexel to be acquired by Pamplona Capital
* Parexel International enters definitive agreement to be acquired by Pamplona Capital Management for $88.10 per share in cash
WASHINGTON May 11 The leaders of the House of Representatives intelligence committee's investigation into U.S. allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election said on Thursday they would seek to ensure the FBI's probe "is not impeded or interfered with."
"As a part of our responsibilities, we will be conducting rigorous oversight to ensure that the FBI's own investigation is not impeded or interfered with in any way," Republican Representative Mike Conaway and Democratic Representative Adam Schiff said in a joint statement, two days after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; editing by Grant McCool)
* Says approved proposal for fund raising by way of issuance of senior unsecured long term bonds in nature of debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: