Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the State Council to discuss progress of presidential decrees, which came into effect in May 2012 on his inauguration day, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, who was leading an investigation into possible Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election, will not impact relations between the two nations.

"There will be no effect," Putin told CBS News in a brief interview in the Russian city of Sochi. "Your question looks very funny for me. Don't be angry with me. We have nothing to do with that."

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)