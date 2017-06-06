WASHINGTON, June 5 The White House is hoping to kick start its stalled legislative agenda with congressional action on healthcare reform this summer that will clear the way for lawmakers to begin work on a major tax bill after the Sept. 4 Labor Day holiday, an administration official said on Monday.

White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short said senators have made progress in crafting their own version of healthcare reform and the chamber will move ahead with legislation ahead of lawmakers' August recess.

Congress will then turn its focus to overhauling the tax code in September. While the administration would prefer that the effort not add to the national debt, Short stressed that the top priority would be cutting taxes.

