WASHINGTON, June 7 President Donald Trump will make remarks on health care later on Wednesday, the White House said, a day after he pressed Republican congressional leaders to complete their overhaul of the U.S. healthcare system.

The Republican president will deliver the remarks at 12:55 p.m. (1655 GMT) during a visit to Ohio, where he is promoting an infrastructure initiative, the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by W Simon)