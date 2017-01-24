WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) -

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he has invited President Donald Trump to address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28.

"This will be an opportunity for the people and their representatives to hear directly from our new president about his vision in our shared agenda," Ryan, leader of the Republican-controlled House, said at a news conference. (Reporting by Rick Cowan and Doina Chiacu)