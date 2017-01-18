WASHINGTON Jan 18 New York Governor Andrew
Cuomo said on Wednesday he discussed the dramatic impact that
some budget proposals being considered in Washington would have
on New Yorkers, including a repeal of Obamacare and a proposal
to end deductions for state and local taxes.
"A proposal that's being discussed that would end the
deductibility of state and local taxes, for example, which would
be devastating for New York, California etc," Cuomo said after
meeting the Republican president-elect. Ending the Affordable
Care Act, he said, would leave 3 million New Yorkers without
health insurance.
