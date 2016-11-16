WASHINGTON Nov 16 President-elect Donald
Trump's transition team has not announced a point person
dedicated to cyber security policy or staffing in his
administration, an omission that could make the United States
more vulnerable to threats and worsen a government cyber talent
shortfall, current and former national security officials said.
They and multiple sources involved with the Trump transition
organization said they were unaware of any person in the Trump
orbit who is dealing specifically with cyber security, and that
there has been minimal contact with federal agencies.
The apparent lack of expertise or prioritization coincides
with U.S. intelligence agencies, including the CIA, having
pivoted to digital warfare to address the growing national
security and economic threats that nation-states and extremist
groups pose in cyberspace.
In response to a request for comment, a Trump spokeswoman
referred to a cyber-security "vision" on Republican Trump's
campaign website, which calls for an immediate review of U.S.
cyber defenses and vulnerabilities and lists high-profile hacks
as "key issues" without further explanation.
It did not mention cyber attacks on Democratic Party
political organizations during the election campaign that the
U.S. government said were carried out by Russia to interfere
with the Nov. 8 vote. Trump praised WikiLeaks for publishing
leaked emails from his opponent Hillary Clinton's campaign and
also questioned whether Russia was responsible for the hacks.
A former National Security Agency (NSA) official who
reviewed the "vision" statement said it was short on detail.
Kellyanne Conway, a senior advisor to Trump who managed his
campaign, told reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower Wednesday
that reports of a rocky transition process were false.
"You don't form a federal government overnight," she said.
The ousting of former Republican lawmaker Mike Rogers from
Trump's transition team on Tuesday left a void of expertise on
cyber and intelligence matters for the president-elect,
officials said.
Rogers, who chaired the House Intelligence Committee while
in Congress was talked about in Washington as a potential CIA
Director or Director of National Intelligence.
Former Defense Intelligence Agency Director Michael Flynn
and retired lieutenant general Ronald Burgess are part of
Trump's transition team. They were focused on intelligence and
security matters, according to a Trump team document that has
circulated among Washington trade and lobbying organizations in
the week since the New York businessman's stunning election
victory.
Flynn is a contender to be the next Director of National
Intelligence or head of the NSA, according to people close to
him and multiple media reports.
But neither Flynn nor Burgess are experts on cyber security,
nor have they indicated an interest in the subject to Obama
administration officials, sources close to the Trump and Obama
teams said.
TALENT GAP
The federal government has struggled for years to keep pace
with the rising need for cyber talent.
A July memo from the White House's Office of Management and
Budget found a critical shortage of talent across the country
was worsened in government, caused in part by an inability to
compete with lucrative salaries in the private sector.
James Norton, a former George W. Bush administration
official who helped set up the Department of Homeland Security's
first cyber security team, said that Trump's transition team may
be waiting to move forward on the issue until after
cabinet-level security posts are filled.
"Cyber will be a priority," said Norton, now president of
Washington-based consulting firm Play-Action Strategies LLC.
"There's a little bit of fog, but I think that will clear once
the names of the nominees are out."
But finding and retaining qualified technical people to
serve in government may become even more difficult under a Trump
presidency because of disagreements with his policies and
politics, three former national security officials said.
The president-elect's bombastic statements on the campaign
trail frequently alarmed tech companies and at times elicited
public mockery, such as when Trump called for closing off parts
of the Internet to limit militant Islamist propaganda or urged
his supporters to boycott Apple when it refused to help the FBI
unlock an iPhone tied to one of the San Bernardino, Calif.,
shooters.
Susan Hennessey, a former attorney in the office of the
general counsel at the NSA, said she has been urging people in
the intelligence community to keep working in Trump's
administration because their expertise will be necessary to
protect the country and resist potential abuses of executive
power on issues such as surveillance.
"In candor, I'm sad to be asking former colleagues whom I
respect to consider setting aside their conscience in order to
serve their country," said Hennessey, who now serves as managing
editor of the national security blog Lawfare. "I can't and don't
blame anyone who feels they can't stay."
A current national security official who has been approached
by the Trump transition team said all or most political
appointees in the Obama administration are expected to be sent
packing after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. He predicted that
as much as five to 10 percent of the federal workforce also
might leave.
Richard Clarke, a former senior White House advisor on
counterterrorism and cyber security in both the Bill Clinton and
George W. Bush administrations, said Trump's election presents
an opportunity to civil servants to help shape or resist the
president-elect's opinion on policy matters. He said many of the
same concerns about Trump existed within the federal bureaucracy
when former President Ronald Reagan was elected in 1980.
"These people like Reagan and Trump are not well-grounded in
policy," Clarke said. "They don't have a lot of firm beliefs
that stem from years of analysis and experience," Clarke told
Reuters. "You can change their mind if you do it subtly, if they
trust you. And you may not even know you've changed their mind,
because they don't know what their mind is."
Some parts of government are more effective than others at
"slow-rolling" the president's impulses, Clarke said. But "you
can't slow-roll work that needs to be done," such as improving
cyber security and addressing cyber threats, he said.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz and Mark Hosenball; additional
reporting by John Walcott, Jim Finkle and Emily Stephenson;
Editing by Jonathan Weber and Grant McCool)