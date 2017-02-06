TAMPA Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday
accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants
in Europe, without giving specific examples.
Trump, who has made defeating Islamic State a core goal of
his presidency, did not specify which attacks were going
unreported, which news media organizations were ignoring them,
or offer details to support his claims.
"All over Europe, it's happening. It's gotten to a point
where it's not even being reported," he told a group of about
300 U.S. troops at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.
"And, in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't
want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand
that," he added, without saying what those reasons were.
Pressed by reporters later on Trump's remarks, White House
spokesman Sean Spicer said the Trump administration would
provide a list of unreported or under-reported attacks, adding
"there's several instances."
"There's a lot of instances that have occurred where I don't
think they've gotten the coverage it deserved," Spicer said.
It was Trump's latest salvo against the news media, a
favorite target for derision who he says broadly underestimated
his chances during the presidential campaign. He has kept up the
attacks since his Jan. 20 inauguration.
Trump at one point cited attacks in the French cities of
Paris and Nice, which were widely covered. More than 230 people
have died in France alone in the past two years at the hands of
attackers allied to Islamic State.
Al Tompkins at The Poynter Institute, a Florida-based
journalism school, dismissed Trump's criticism.
"To suggest that journalists have some reason not to report
ISIS attacks is just outlandish," Tompkins said, using an
acronym for Islamic State.
