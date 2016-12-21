BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-F, annual report
PALM BEACH, Fla. Dec 21 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was set to meet on Wednesday with Dennis Muilenburg, the chief executive of Boeing Co, and Marillyn Hewson, the CEO of Lockheed Martin Corp, two defense contractors he has questioned over project costs, a transition official said. (Reporting by Melissa Fares\; writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
May 15 Eldorado Gold Corp agreed on Monday to purchase fellow Canadian mining company Integra Gold Corp for C$590 million ($432.4 million) in the latest move by gold miners to opt for less risky geopolitical regions in a lackluster gold market.