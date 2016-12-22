Dec 22 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday that because of the high cost of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter, he had asked Boeing Co to offer a price for a "comparable F-18 Super Hornet."

"Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump met with the chief executives of Lockheed Martin and Being in Florida on Wednesday. (Repoting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech)