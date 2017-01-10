* Chief economist expects shift from 'dogma' to pragmatism
* Deutsche Bank faced $7.2 billion U.S. penalty in 2016
By Frank Siebelt
FRANKFURT, Jan 10 Deutsche Bank's top
economist said U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will be an
improvement on "a mediocre status quo" and drive economic growth
in the country higher.
"We will see a move from dogma to pragmatism," David
Folkerts-Landau said at a dinner with journalists on Monday,
forecasting U.S. economic growth in 2018 would be more than
double the 1.5 percent seen for 2016.
"While Trump introduces higher uncertainty, this is better
than the near certainty of the continuation of a mediocre status
quo," Folkerts-Landau wrote in a presentation for the event in
Deutsche Bank's striking glass skyscraper, which is prominent on
Frankfurt's skyline.
Following a divisive election campaign, president-elect
Trump has assembled a cabinet of top officials that includes
business leaders and three retired generals, which
Folkerts-Landau described as a "business men administration".
"We will see a much more flexible approach to taking
decisions," he added.
Deutsche Bank, along with other banks, has had a troubled
recent history in the U.S. and last year agreed to a $7.2
billion penalty over toxic mortgage securities, after an
initiative launched by U.S. President Barack Obama to pursue
banks for selling sub-prime debt without warning of the risks.
Some banks hope that Trump will take a more friendly
approach to the industry, which has come under intense scrutiny
following the financial crisis.
Deutsche Bank, Germany's biggest lender, has alienated many
Germans by its aggressive pursuit of investment banking. Last
year, its U.S. arm, where roughly one in ten Deutsche Bank staff
are based, racked up a loss of 2.8 billion euros ($3 billion) -
almost half the total loss made by the group.
The bank has also been involved directly with Trump, with
U.S. filings showing it has lent his business empire at least
$180 million. That includes loans made in 2012 and 2015 that run
until 2023 and 2024 respectively.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on these loans.
($1 = 0.9454 euros)
(Writing by John O'Donnell; Editing by Alexander Smith)