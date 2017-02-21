(Adds background)
WASHINGTON Feb 21 Andrew Olmem, an attorney and
former Republican congressional aide, has joined the White House
National Economic Council as a deputy to Gary Cohn, said two
sources familiar with the move.
Olmem, an attorney to the Senate Banking Committee during
the financial crisis, left his job at Venable LLP last week,
said the law firm.
Olmem was a leading staff negotiator working on the 2010
Dodd-Frank Act which led to Wall Street reforms, according to a
Venable notice.
"Mr. Olmem was particularly involved with its provisions
dealing with the regulation and resolution of systemic financial
institutions, Federal Reserve liquidity programs, financial
regulatory structure, and prudential regulation of financial
institutions," according to the profile.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The National Economic Council will coordinate economic
policy across President Donald Trump's Cabinet> It was not clear
what post Olmem will hold.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chris Reese and
Jonathan Oatis)