Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (unseen) at the El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Files

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will host Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for talks in Washington on April 3, a White House official said on Sunday.

The visit will be at Trump's invitation, the official said. The two leaders, in a January 23 phone call just days after Trump's inauguration, discussed ways to boost the fight against terrorism, and Trump underscored his commitment to bilateral ties, the two governments said at the time.

Sisi, who had strained relations with Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, was elected in 2014, a year after leading the military's ousting of the Muslim Brotherhood's president, Mohamed Mursi, after mass protests.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Sandra Maler)