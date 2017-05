Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president and chief operating officer, arrives for a meeting at Trump Tower to speak with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in New York, U.S., November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn for energy secretary, Fox Business Network reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Cohn was being considered to head the White House budget office or another post in the Trump administration.

(Writing by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)