NEW YORK Jan 24 The Renewable Fuels Association
said on Tuesday it does not expect a procedural delay to the
implementation of the Environmental Protection Agency's
Renewable Fuels Standard to lead to any significant change to
the rule itself.
President Donald Trump's administration froze new regulation
immediately after his swearing in last week, leading to the
delayed implementation of 30 EPA rules that were finalized in
the last several weeks of Barack Obama's presidency, including
new blending standards for fuels. The rules delayed will be
implemented on March 21, according to a federal register notice.
"The deadline by which obligated parties must demonstrate
compliance with the 2017 RVO is unaffected by this action, and
we do not expect this postponement to result in any substantive
changes to the contents of 2017 RVO rule itself," Renewable
Fuels Association President Bob Dinneen said, referring to the
acronym for renewable volumes obligations.
