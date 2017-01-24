(Updates with market reaction, additional comment and
background)
By Chris Prentice and Tom Polansek
NEW YORK/CHICAGO Jan 24 U.S. regulators under
the new presidential administration have instituted a freeze on
rules key to the country's farm belt, agricultural groups said
on Tuesday, heightening uncertainty for some of the regions that
helped propel Donald Trump into office.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will delay
implementation of this year's biofuels requirements along with
29 other regulations finalized in the last weeks of Barack
Obama's presidency, according to a government notice. The U.S.
Department of Agriculture will pause rules affecting livestock,
groups said.
EPA and USDA representatives did not respond to requests for
comment.
The freeze prompted worry in rural communities on Tuesday,
though sources said such delays are not unheard of with a new
administration. Trump won nearly two-thirds of the rural vote in
November, with big agricultural states lining up for the
Republican.
The more than decade-old Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) has
been stymied by regulatory delays in years past and is facing
uncertainty under the new administration, including a proposed
EPA chief who has been a critic of the program.
The RFS, which is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions
and reliance on imported oil, requires that oil companies blend
increasing amounts of biofuels, such as corn-based ethanol, into
gasoline and diesel. Refiners that fail to do so must buy paper
credits.
Some in the oil industry were heartened by the news. The oil
industry has lobbied heavily for changes or a repeal of the
policy.
"While the regulatory freeze implemented by President Trump
does not change the statutory compliance of the RFS, it does
provide an opportunity to take a closer look at this
fundamentally flawed policy," said Chet Thompson, president of
the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, which
represents companies including oil refiners.
Prices of the paper credits used by fuel companies to prove
they are meeting the requirements dropped sharply after the
news, falling to the lowest levels since November 2015.
The Renewable Fuels Association, which represents biofuels
producers, said it did not expect the procedural delay to lead
to any significant changes to the requirements. The delayed fuel
rules will be implemented on March 21, according to a federal
register notice.
About a third of the 13.6 billion bushels of corn produced
in the United States in 2015 was used to make fuel ethanol,
according to the National Corn Growers Association.
At the USDA, "they put a regulatory freeze on everything
that is in the pipeline," said Dave Warner, spokesman for the
National Pork Producers Council.
The agency has put on hold new rules it had formerly said
would help protect meat producers from mistreatment by packing
companies and processors, he said. The pork council opposes the
measures, saying they are not necessary.
The freeze is also affecting new rules that would for the
first time mandate specific space requirements for hens laying
organic eggs, Warner said.
The U.S. Cattlemen's Association said the delay in
implementing USDA rules involving meat packers was worrisome.
The group, which represents cattle producers, had supported the
measures as needed to prevent anti-competitive buying practices.
It was not immediately clear when or if the USDA rules would
be implemented.
"We are certainly on edge right now and hope that with
further review the Trump administration will see the value in
those rules," said Lia Biondo, the association's policy and
outreach coordinator.
