WASHINGTON Jan 25 Scientific findings by U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency staff will likely face a
case-by-case review by the Trump administration before being
released, a spokesman for President Donald Trump's transition
team told NPR in an interview published on Wednesday.
Doug Ericksen, who oversees communications for the
administration's EPA team, said agency scientists were expected
to undergo an internal vetting process but did not give
specifics.
He also did not say whether such a review would be
permanent, according to the interview with National Public Radio
taped late on Tuesday.
"We'll take a look at what's happening so that the voice
coming from the EPA is one that's going to reflect the new
administration," Ericksen said.
According to NPR, any review would violate the EPA's
scientific policy published in 2012 that prevents the
suppression of agency findings.
Erickson's comments come amid reports that the Trump
administration has moved to muzzle employees across a range of
federal agencies, seeking to curb the flow of information from
several government agencies involved in environmental issues.
The White House also removed former Democratic President
Barack Obama's climate initiatives from the website.
Two EPA employees also told Reuters that administration
officials have also ordered the agency to remove its webpage on
climate change, leaving some workers scrambling to try and save
related data.
The moves have alarmed environmental advocates, who also
criticized the president's move on Tuesday to clear the way for
two controversial oil pipelines: the Keystone XL and Dakota
Access projects.
During his campaign, the Republican president called global
warming a hoax perpetrated by China and has cast doubt on the
degree to which human activity causes climate change. This week
he told executives that while he is an environmentalist, related
regulations have gotten "out of control."
Some, but not all, of his Cabinet nominees have also cast
doubt on climate science. Secretary of State-designate Rex
Tillerson, the former chief executive of Exxon Mobil, said
earlier this month that climate change did exist but did not say
whether it was related to human activity.
Earlier on Wednesday, protesters with the environmental
activist group Greenpeace unfurled a large banner from a
construction crane that could be seen from the White House that
read "resist."
An adhoc group of scientists is also planning an upcoming
protest march in Washington, the Washington Post said in a
report on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Ian Simpson; Writing by Susan Heavey;
Editing by Alan Crosby)