WASHINGTON Feb 2 A Senate committee suspended
rules on Thursday to approve President Donald Trump's
controversial choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency
on Thursday amid a boycott of his nomination by the panel's
Democratic members.
Wyoming Senator John Barrasso, chair of the environment and
public works committee, said the committee would "suspend
several rules" temporarily to approve the nomination of Oklahoma
Attorney General Scott Pruitt as EPA administrator.
The panel's Democrats boycotted Wednesday's meeting to
approve Pruitt, saying that the nominee doubts the science of
climate change and had too many conflicts of interest with the
companies he is charged with regulating.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici)