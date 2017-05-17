By Yeganeh Torbati
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 17 The U.S. State Department's
legal office has reminded employees not to promote private
interests on social media after its online accounts publicized
President Donald Trump's private Florida resort and his daughter
Ivanka Trump's new book.
An article on a State Department website in April about
Mar-a-Lago and a retweet in May on the book were eventually
withdrawn but the new guidance issued on Tuesday said employees
should "exercise caution before using a Department social media
account to highlight non-official activities of U.S. government
officials and their family."
A State Department spokesman did not immediately respond to
a request for comment on the guidance, which was posted on an
internal website and written by the Office of Ethics and
Financial Disclosure of the State Department's Office of the
Legal Adviser.
It was directed to social media managers who oversee
hundreds of official government accounts on Facebook, Twitter,
and other platforms used by State Department agencies,
consulates and embassies to communicate information and U.S.
foreign policy.
The guidance, which was seen by Reuters, never specifically
mentions Trump or his family. But its content appeared to be at
least in part in response to the postings on the resort and the
book.
"If a government official has a commercial enterprise or has
published a book, U.S. government resources should not be used
to publicize those ventures," the guidance said.
The posting on Trump's resort was shared on the websites and
social media accounts of several U.S. embassies. Ethics experts
said the piece represented use of public office for private
gain. The State Department said the article had been meant to
inform the public about where Trump had been hosting world
leaders.
A Twitter account for the State Department's Office of
Global Women's Issues retweeted a post by Ivanka Trump in which
she promoted her new book. Ivanka Trump serves in the White
House as an adviser to her father.
Trump maintains ownership of his global business empire,
though he has handed control to his two oldest sons, an
arrangement that ethics watchdogs say does not prevent conflicts
of interest.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and
Grant McCool)