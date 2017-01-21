WASHINGTON Jan 20 President Donald Trump signed
his first executive order on Friday in the Oval Office shortly
after his inaugural parade ended, directing agencies to ease the
regulatory burdens associated with Obamacare as the U.S.
Congress determines how to repeal and replace the health care
law.
Trump also signed the commissions for his Defense Secretary
James Mattis and his Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who
were confirmed by the Senate on Friday.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer also told reporters that
Trump's Chief of Staff Reince Preibus is sending a memo to
agencies directing an immediate regulatory freeze.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton)