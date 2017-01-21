(Corrects spelling of Priebus 2nd paragraph; removes erroneous
By Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Jan 20 President Donald Trump signed
his first executive order on Friday, heading into the Oval
Office shortly after his inaugural parade to direct agencies to
ease regulations associated with Obamacare, the signature
healthcare law of his predecessor that Trump has vowed to
replace.
The White House also directed an immediate regulatory freeze
for all government agencies in a memo from Trump's chief of
staff, Reince Priebus, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.
The White House did not immediately provide details about
what the executive order or memo entailed.
Repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act was a
central pledge for Trump during the presidential election
campaign, although Republicans in the U.S. Congress have not yet
laid out a plan to replace the insurance program.
In a hastily arranged signing ceremony, with some of his top
aides around him, Trump sat behind the presidential Resolute
Desk, signing the order. He also signed commissions for his
newly confirmed Defense Secretary James Mattis and his Homeland
Security Secretary John Kelly.
Trump spoke briefly about his day with reporters. "It was
busy, but good. It was a beautiful day," Trump said.
Vice President Mike Pence then swore in Mattis and Kelly in
a separate ceremony.
There were other signs of change in the Oval Office, which
former President Barack Obama vacated on Friday morning. Golden
drapes hung where crimson ones had earlier in the day, and new
furniture dotted the room.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)