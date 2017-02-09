New Jersey Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) speaks at a news conference to discuss the potential impacts of U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON A dozen Democratic U.S. senators on Thursday denounced a Trump administration plan to revamp a government programme on countering violent extremism, saying narrowing its focus solely to Islamic threats could jeopardise security and may be illegal.

Restructuring the programme to omit white supremacists and other non-Islamist groups "would severely damage our credibility with foreign allies and partners as an honest broker in the fight against violent extremism, and prove divisive in communities across our country," Senators Cory Booker, Brian Schatz and 10 others wrote in a letter addressed to cabinet secretaries.

Reuters reported last week that Republican President Donald Trump's administration wants to rename the "Countering Violent Extremism," or CVE, programme introduced by the previous Democratic administration of Barack Obama to "Countering Islamic Extremism" or "Countering Radical Islamic Extremism."

The potential name change reflects a broader goal of Trump's to exclude groups in the programme's purview such as white supremacist, whose followers have also carried out bombings and shootings in the United States, five sources familiar with the matter said.

CVE aimed to address the causes of why some people are drawn to violence or extremism by providing grants and other resources to community groups to develop prevention efforts, including using social media.

Earlier this month, Trump signed an executive order temporarily blocking travel to the United States by people from seven predominantly Muslim countries, prompting a global outcry and charges from his critics that he was advancing a white nationalist agenda.

Trump has rejected characterisations of the order as a "Muslim ban" and said it is necessary to protect national security.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials who work on CVE met on Tuesday to continue discussions about the proposed changes, according to two sources who have worked closely with DHS on the programme.

Refocusing CVE efforts largely on Islam would "alienate Muslim organizations and individuals in the United States", the senators wrote to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Wade Warren, acting administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development.

"It will also put U.S. service members, diplomats, development practitioners, and citizens travelling the world at significant risk, and will increase the likelihood of more attacks," the letter said, and could "violate constitutional protections and the rights of American citizens."

At least three community organizations have already declined funding collectively totalling nearly $1.4 million awarded under the auspices of the CVE task force, citing concerns about the Trump administration's posture toward Muslims and the possible changes to the programme.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer declined to comment on the reported changes last week, but said during a briefing that the programme was initially intended to focus on "rooting out radical Islamic terrorism."

Several former DHS officials told Reuters the CVE programme was not conceived with that goal, although it has been criticized by even some supporters as tacitly too focussed on Muslims or largely ineffective.

(Reporting by Dustin Volz in Washington, additional reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley and Kristina Cooke; editing by Grant McCool)