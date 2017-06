WASHINGTON There will be no planned announcement on Friday of U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for FBI director, the White House said.

Trump fired the former director James Comey on May 9 in a surprise announcement that sparked days of political turmoil. On Thursday, the president said he was close to choosing a replacement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)