WASHINGTON Feb 24 U.S. President Donald Trump
on Friday attacked the Federal Bureau of Investigation, saying
the agency has been unable to stop people from giving national
security information to the media and calling for such leakers
to be found "now."
Trump's comments, in a series of tweets, come amid media
reports that the FBI refused a White House request to knock down
recent stories about contacts between associates of Trump and
Russia during the presidential campaign.
Reuters has not verified the reports, and the FBI could not
be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)