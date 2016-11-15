Nov 15 Donald Trump is dropping a lawsuit
against Palm Beach County, Florida over flights above his
Mar-a-Lago estate, a county official said, after his
presidential victory likely ensures some type of federal no-fly
zone around the property.
For more than two decades, Trump has waged an intermittent
legal battle against Palm Beach County, claiming vibrations from
airplanes flying over his exclusive home caused millions of
dollars in damage.
But Trump's status as the next U.S. president means the
federal government would probably impose a no-fly zone around
Mar-a-Lago when he is there, and lawyers for the real-estate
mogul told the county this week they planned to drop his $100
million lawsuit.
"We did hear from one of his lawyers that he would not be
pursuing this," Denise Nieman, the county attorney, said in a
phone interview on Tuesday. She said the lawyer did not indicate
whether Trump views the matter as moot, given his election
victory.
"I'm just glad that it's over," she added.
A lawyer for Trump did not respond to a request for comment.
Since Election Day, the Federal Aviation Administration has
barred flights from the area surrounding Trump Tower in midtown
Manhattan, where Trump has been holed up in his apartment with
his transition advisers. The no-fly directive is set to expire
on the day of his inauguration, Jan. 20.
No-fly zones are routine for both presidents and former
presidents when they are away from the White House in
Washington, D.C.
Trump said during the campaign that he expected to spend
significant time at Mar-a-Lago if he won the presidency.
The dispute with Palm Beach, one of hundreds of court cases
involving the famously litigious Trump over the years, has seen
Trump file three separate lawsuits against Palm Beach
International Airport since 1995. The 17-acre Mar-a-Lago estate,
which is a national historic landmark, is a few miles east of
the airport.
The latest, brought in 2010, sought $100 million in damages
and accused the airport's director of deliberately diverting air
traffic over his property out of personal animus.
A state judge last year dismissed the claims against the
airport director, Bruce Pelly, but allowed other portions of the
lawsuit to proceed. Pelly did not respond to a request for
comment on Tuesday.
