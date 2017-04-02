WASHINGTON, April 1 Michael Flynn, President
Donald Trump's former national security adviser, failed to
disclose payments from a Russian television network and a second
firm linked to Russia in a February financial disclosure form,
according to documents released by the White House on Saturday.
In a financial disclosure form signed by Flynn on March 31,
the former White House official listed speaking engagements to
Russian entities, including the Kremlin-funded RT TV and
Volga-Dnepr Airlines.
The form does not say how much Flynn was paid but the
speeches are in a section titled "sources of compensation
exceeding $5,000 in a year."
The speeches were not included in a form that Flynn signed
electronically on February 11, which the White House also
released on Saturday.
The discrepancy on reporting income linked to Russia could
add to Flynn's legal woes. The retired general, who was forced
to resign after only 24 days, is under scrutiny for his contacts
with Russian officials in a wider investigation into Russian
meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
He has requested immunity if he testifies before the
intelligence committees of the U.S. Senate and the House of
Representatives, his lawyer, Robert Kelner, said on Thursday.
Flynn was forced out on Feb. 13 for failing to disclose
talks with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak about U.S.
sanctions on Moscow and misleading Vice President Mike Pence
about the conversations, which occurred before Trump took
office.
Trump, a Republican, said in a tweet that Democrats were
pursuing investigations because they were upset about his Nov. 8
victory over their party's candidate, Hillary Clinton.
Congressional committees and the FBI are looking into
allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in
the election campaign.
The Russian government has denied the allegations and denied
that it hacked emails of Democratic groups and released
information to tip the election toward Trump, who has called for
better U.S. relations with Moscow.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mary Milliken)