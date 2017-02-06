UPDATE 2-MI5 to review its handling of intelligence on Manchester bomber
* Security to feature in last days of election campaign (Adds source, details)
MOSCOW Feb 6 The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Fox News host Bill O'Reilly described Putin as "a killer" in the interview with Trump as he tried to press the U.S. president to explain more fully why he respected his Russian counterpart. O'Reilly did not say who he thought Putin had killed.
"We consider such words from the Fox TV company to be unacceptable and insulting, and honestly speaking, we would prefer to get an apology from such a respected TV company," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Security to feature in last days of election campaign (Adds source, details)
BRUSSELS, May 29 EU ministers agreed on Monday on draft new rules for approving cars for sale in order to prevent a repeat of the Volkswagen emissions scandal and giving the European Commission the power to fine cheating manufacturers directly.