FRANKFURT Jan 16 Shares in German carmakers BMW
, Daimler and Volkswagen fell
after United States President-elect Donald Trump warned he will
impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported from
abroad to the U.S. market.
All three carmakers have invested heavily in factories in
Mexico, where production costs are lower than the United States,
with an eye to exporting smaller vehicles to the U.S. market.
In an interview with German newspaper Bild, published on
Monday, Trump sharply criticised the German carmakers for
failing to produce more cars on U.S. soil.
"If you want to build cars in the world, then I wish you all
the best. You can build cars for the United States, but for
every car that comes to the USA, you will pay 35 percent tax,"
Trump said in remarks that were translated into German.
"I would tell BMW that if you are building a factory in
Mexico and plan to sell cars to the USA, without a 35 percent
tax, then you can forget that," Trump said, adding that
carmakers will instead have to build plants in the United
States.
Mercedes-Benz and BMW already have sizeable factories in the
United States where they build higher-margin sports utility
vehicles (SUVs).
BMW shares were down 0.85 percent, shares in Daimler were
1.54 percent lower and Volkswagen shares were trading 1.07
percent lower shortly in early trading in Frankfurt.
A BMW spokeswoman said a BMW Group plant in the central
Mexican city of San Luis Potosi would build the BMW 3 Series
starting from 2019, with the output intended for the world
market. The plant in Mexico would be an addition to existing 3
Series production facilities in Germany and China.
In June last year, BMW broke ground on the plant, pledging
to invest $2.2 billion in Mexico by 2019 for annual production
of 150,000 cars.
Daimler has said it plans to begin assembling Mercedes-Benz
vehicles in 2018 from a $1 billion facility shared with
Renault-Nissan in Aguascalientes in Mexico.
Daimler was not immediately available for comment.
Last year VW's Audi division inaugurated a $1.3 billion
production facility with 150,000 vehicle production capacity
near Puebla, Mexico. Audi said it will build electric and petrol
Q5 SUVs in Mexico.
Audi was not immediately reachable for comment.
Trump went on to say Germany was a great car producer,
noting that Mercedes-Benz cars were a frequent sight in New
York, but claimed there was not enough reciprocity.
Germans were not buying Chevrolets at the same rate, he
said, calling the business relationship an unfair one-way
street.
Chevrolet sales have fallen sharply in Europe since parent
company General Motors in 2013 said it will drop the
Chevrolet brand in Europe by the end of 2015. Since then, GM has
focused instead on promoting its Opel and Vauxhall marques.
