CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as financials gain ground
TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday in light trading volume, as gains for several big banks that reported earnings last week offset losses for resource stocks.
WASHINGTON Feb 10 German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said she had a positive meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and saw the U.S. call for NATO partners to increase their funding for the transatlantic alliance as "a fair demand."
Von der Leyen, speaking to reporters after the meeting, said she welcomed an offer by Mattis to deepen the strategic dialogue between the two countries, and said he expressed a clear and deep commitment to NATO.
Von der Leyen said she and Mattis also agreed that many global problems could not be solved without Russia, but Moscow also needed to respect international law and the borders of other sovereign countries. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Reuters TV; Writing by Andrea Shalal; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)
TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday in light trading volume, as gains for several big banks that reported earnings last week offset losses for resource stocks.
(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3459, or 74.34 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the yield curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, May 29 The Canadian dollar edged lower in holiday-thinned trading on Monday, helped by a slight rise in oil prices while investors took a cautious approach ahead of a string of U.S. and Canadian economic data due later this week. At 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.34