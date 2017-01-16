BERLIN Jan 16 German auto production in the
United States could be threatened if U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump puts in place protectionist trade measures, the German
government's transatlantic coordinator, Juergen Hardt, told
Reuters on Monday.
"With respect to the German auto industry, one will have to
explain to him that German companies are already producing in
the United States and exporting to the whole world from there,"
Hardt said. "That would be in jeopardy if Trump sets an
international protectionist spiral into motion."
Trump, in an interview published on Monday, sharply
criticised German carmakers for failing to produce more cars on
U.S. soil and said he would impose a border tax of 35 percent on
vehicles imported from abroad.
Hardt said U.S. lawmakers had told him they expected the
United States to remain a reliable partner in NATO, and the U.S.
Congress would not allow Washington to give up its role in NATO.
