BERLIN, March 17 German Economy Minister
Brigitte Zypries said on Deutschlandfunk radio on Friday that
Germany could file a suit against U.S. President Donald Trump
over a proposed border tax.
Trump has warned that the United States will impose a border
tax of 35 percent on cars that German carmaker BMW plans to
build at a new plant in Mexico and export to the U.S. market.
Asked how Germany would react to the proposed tax, Zypries
said it was very difficult because it was possible to adjust
such a tax system, but it would then be necessary to change it
around the world and that would not be possible from one day to
the next.
"The other option is that we file a suit against him at the
WTO - there are procedures laid out there because in the WTO
agreements it is clearly laid out that you're not allowed to
take more than 2.5 percent taxes on imports of cars," Zypries
said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Nick Macfie)