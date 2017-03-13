BERLIN Talks between German officials and members of President Donald Trump's administration suggest that there will be close cooperation between the two countries on policy towards Russia, a senior German government official said on Monday.

Speaking at a briefing on Monday before Chancellor Angela Merkel's first meeting with Trump in Washington this week, the official also said that Berlin was committed to boosting defence spending and would offer convincing arguments to the president on this issue.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)