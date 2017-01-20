BERLIN Jan 20 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said he does not expect a trade war with the United
States despite President-elect Donald Trump's criticism of
German car makers, but said Germany would insist the United
States stick to international accords.
"The United States also signed international agreements,"
Schaeuble told German news magazine Der Spiegel. "I don't think
a big trade war will break out tomorrow, but we will naturally
insist that agreements are upheld."
In an interview published on Monday, Trump had criticised
German car makers for failing to produce more cars on U.S. soil
and warned that he would impose a border tax of 35 percent on
vehicles imported to the U.S. market.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin)