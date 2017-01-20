(Adds quotes from Schaeuble, think-tank president)
BERLIN Jan 20 Washington must stick to
international agreements under the presidency of Donald Trump,
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday, but
does not expect a major trade war despite the President-elect's
attack on German car makers.
Trump - now hours away from his inauguration - has vowed to
make sweeping changes to U.S. trade policy, and economists see
his protectionism as the biggest risk to U.S. growth.
"The United States also signed international agreements,"
Schaeuble told magazine Der Spiegel.
"I don't think a big trade war will break out tomorrow, but
we will naturally insist that agreements are upheld," he said.
Trump criticised German auto makers this week for failing to
produce more cars in the U.S. and warned that he would impose a
tax of 35 percent on vehicle imports.
U.S. companies employ more than 600,000 people in Germany,
the United States' biggest European trading partner, and German
firms employ roughly the same number in the U.S.
Schaeuble said he wished Trump luck if he wanted to tell
Americans which cars to buy. "That's not my vision of America
and I don't think it's his either," he said.
He also recommended not taking Trump's practice of tweeting
policy changes too seriously.
"One shouldn't confuse Trump's form of communication with
statements of government policy. We will not participate in
that," he said.
Trump has triggered concern across German industry.
"Protectionism will not secure jobs in the medium- to
long-term," Dennis Snower, president of the Institute of World
Economy, said in a statement.
"Trump is making foreigners the scapegoat for the fact that
the American dream of pulling yourself up by your bootstraps
isn't working anymore."
Marcel Fratzscher, head of the DIW economic institute, said
Trump's protectionism would not bring any jobs back to the U.S.
"On the contrary, he will destroy even more jobs," he told
German broadcaster MDR.
The American Chamber of Commerce in Germany also urged Trump
to stick to free trade agreements, underscoring the importance
of U.S.-German trade relations.
"Protectionist measures like tariffs and or the cancellation
of international trade agreements have no place in a globalised
world," said the group's president, Bernhard Mattes.
