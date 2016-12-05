NEW YORK U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday met with former Vice President Al Gore, an environmental activist who has devoted years to fighting climate change, Gore told reporters.

"I had a lengthy and very productive session with the president-elect," said Gore, who met earlier with Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, but said he had spent the bulk of his time with Trump. "It was a sincere search for areas of common ground. ... I found it an extremely interesting conversation and, to be continued."

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)