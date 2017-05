Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Tester said on Sunday that he would vote against Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's nominee to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Montana lawmaker said in a statement that Gorsuch was "a smart man," but added: "That doesn't make him right for a lifetime appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court."

(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Peter Cooney)