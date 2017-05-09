WASHINGTON May 9 U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he wants to look into fellow Republican President Donald Trump's business dealings to see whether there are any ties to Russia, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Graham said it would be helpful to see Trump's tax records but it was too soon to say whether he would be willing to subpoena them, according to CNN. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)