BRIEF-Capital Markets Authority clarifies on alleged purchase/takeover of National Bank of Kenya by KCB Group
* Clarify no regulatory filings made by KCB Group regarding possible acquisition of majority shares of National Bank Of Kenya
WASHINGTON May 9 U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he wants to look into fellow Republican President Donald Trump's business dealings to see whether there are any ties to Russia, CNN reported on Tuesday.
Graham said it would be helpful to see Trump's tax records but it was too soon to say whether he would be willing to subpoena them, according to CNN. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* Clarify no regulatory filings made by KCB Group regarding possible acquisition of majority shares of National Bank Of Kenya
June 20 Serco Group Plc has won a contract worth about A$2.6 billion ($1.98 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional facility, the British outsourcing company said on Tuesday.