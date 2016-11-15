BRIEF-Biostar Pharmaceuticals files for non-timely 10-Q
* Co requires additional time to finalize the quarterly report and the financial statements included therein
WASHINGTON Nov 15 Republican Representative Tom Price of Georgia is under consideration to be secretary of health and human services during a Trump administration, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.
Price, the chairman of the House Budget Committee, had endorsed Donald Trump's candidacy in May. The congressman has been a leading voice among Republicans pushing to repeal President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Co requires additional time to finalize the quarterly report and the financial statements included therein
* Q1 loss per share $0.002 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: