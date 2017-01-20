The sun rises over the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is to be sworn in in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Donald Trump was sworn in as U.S. president in Washington on Friday, taking over from Barack Obama. Highlights of the day:

SWEARING-IN

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president, vowing to end "American carnage" of social and economic woes in an inaugural address that was a populist and nationalist rallying cry.

POLICY

The Trump administration says defeating "radical Islamic terror groups" will be its top foreign policy goal

The new administration says its trade strategy to protect American jobs will start with withdrawal from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact

The administration quickly updates the White House website to say Trump is committed to eliminating the Obama administration's Climate Action Plan and other environmental initiatives.

Trump's first official actions as president include sending his Cabinet nominations to the Senate and calling for a national day of patriotism.

PROTESTERS AND SUPPORTERS

America's political divisions turn violent on Washington's streets during Trump's inauguration, as black-clad anti-establishment activists set fires and clash with police while Trump supporters cheer the new chief executive.

Trump supporters dance and drink in Washington to celebrate a president they say will shake up a corrupt, out-of-touch system.

London's Tower Bridge is the site of one of many protests around the world aimed at Trump.

THE ECONOMY, TRADE

Investors are starting to wonder whether Trump will be a game changer bringing lower taxes and looser regulation.

Germany's finance minister says the United States must stick to international agreements under Trump.

The U.S. stock market performed well during the transition to Trump, but investors should recall the oscillations that came with Obama.

INTERNATIONAL REACTION

Trump's inauguration is greeted with notes of caution by some foreign leaders.

Mexico's president says he wants to strengthen relations with his new U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, whose threats and barbs against the country raised fears of a major economic crisis, and battered its currency.

Germany will need a new economic strategy geared toward Asia should the new U.S. administration start a trade war with China, Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel says, warning against protectionism hours after was sworn in.

