U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up to reporters as he waits to speak by phone with Saudi Arabia's King Salman in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:

EXECUTIVE ORDER ON TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

Donald Trump's administration tempers a key element of his move to ban entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries in the face of mounting criticism even from some prominent Republicans and protests that drew tens of thousands in major American cities.

Aides to Trump call the implementation of a temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries a "massive success story" despite criticism from some top Republicans, protests and disarray at airports.

U.S. PROTESTS/REACTION

Tens of thousands of people rally in U.S. cities and at airports to voice outrage over Trump's executive order restricting entry into the country for travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

U.S. judges in at least five states block federal authorities from enforcing President Trump's executive order.

INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE

Canada will offer temporary residency to any travelers stranded by Trump's orders temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries, a senior official says.

Britain's Foreign Office says Donald Trump's travel restrictions only apply to individuals traveling from the seven named countries, so people arriving from other countries, including the United Kingdom, would not be subject to more checks regardless of nationality or place of birth.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel tells Trump that the global fight against terrorism is no excuse for banning refugees or people from Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, her spokesman says.

Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain does not agree with Trump's curbs on immigration after coming under criticism from lawmakers in her own party for not condemning his executive order when initially questioned.

Trump's temporary ban on Yemeni citizens traveling to the United States is "illegal and illegitimate," authorities controlled by the Iran-allied Houthi group in Yemen's capital say.

DIPLOMACY

A U.S. commando dies and three others are wounded in a deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen, which was the first military operation authorized by Trump.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, in a phone call on Sunday with Trump, agrees to support safe zones in Syria and Yemen, a White House statement says.

