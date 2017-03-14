U.S. President Donald Trump looks up during a meeting about healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:

HEALTHCARE

Trump and congressional leaders are weighing changes to their effort to dismantle the Obamacare health law, a White House spokesman says, as Republicans defend their plan following an estimate that it would cause 14 million Americans to lose insurance next year.

SAUDI ARABIA

Trump meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House for a discussion likely to touch on investment opportunities in the kingdom and efforts to stop the war in Syria. [nL2N1GR193]

PALESTINIANS

Trump's Middle East envoy holds his first talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, amid Palestinian concerns that the new administration in Washington is more favourably disposed toward Israel.

TRADE

Trump's nominee for U.S. trade representative tells U.S. senators he agrees with Trump's call for an "America First" trade policy with better-negotiated trade deals and stronger enforcement of U.S. trade laws.

Trump's nominee to be U.S. trade representative says that he believes China substantially manipulated its currency in the past to gain a trade advantage, but it was unclear if Beijing is still doing so.

Trump's nominee to be U.S. trade representative says he is "awaiting instructions" from Trump on whether to support a restoration of the Export-Import Bank's full lending powers.

IMMIGRATION

The White House says that Trump does not agree with a controversial tweet on immigration and birth rates by Republican Representative Steve King.

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Airline industry group IATA is concerned about protectionist rhetoric from the United States and other governments but sees the Trump administration's plans to invest in infrastructure as positive for the industry.

G20

A senior Canadian Finance Ministry official says there is a lot of uncertainty over what direction the United States wants to take on issues such as trade and taxation policy ahead of the upcoming meeting of G20 finance ministers.

MARKETS

One of the biggest mysteries in global markets so far in the Trump era is the historically low level of volatility that has prevailed despite all the turmoil and uncertainty that analysts warned his victory would unleash.

Shares of hospitals and health insurers fall after the U.S. Congressional Budget Office forecasts that 14 million Americans will lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare.

(Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by James Dalgleish)