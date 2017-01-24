Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump addressed
business and trade issues on Monday. Highlights of the day
follow:
TRADE
Trump formally withdraws the United States from the
Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, distancing America from
Asian allies as China's influence in the region rises.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says his country will
aim to keep tariff-free commerce with North American Free Trade
Agreement partners Canada and the United States in its talks
with the Trump administration.
Canada has a "very special status" and is unlikely to be hit
hard by changes the United States wants to make to the NAFTA
trade accord, the head of a business advisory council to Trump
says.
BUSINESS
Trump meets with a dozen prominent U.S. manufacturers,
promising to cut regulations and corporate taxes but warning
them of penalties if they move production outside the country.
Trump meets at the White House with leaders of construction,
carpenters, plumbers and sheet metal unions, the administration
says.
Trump will have breakfast on Tuesday with the chief
executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV as he pressures
automakers to boost American employment.
CABINET
The U.S. Senate confirms Representative Mike Pompeo as
Trump's CIA director.
Trump's choice for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil
Corp Chairman Rex Tillerson, narrowly wins approval from
a Senate committee and is expected to be confirmed by the full
Senate.
The White House says national security adviser Michael Flynn
held just two phone calls with Russia's ambassador to
Washington, amid reports that Flynn's communications are being
scrutinized by U.S. counterintelligence agents.
FOREIGN RELATIONS
The Trump administration vows to prevent China from taking
territory in international waters in the South China Sea,
something Chinese media has said would require Washington to
"wage war."
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed terrorism
and extremism in a call with Trump, and Trump applauded Egypt's
efforts on those fronts, Sisi's office says.
SUPREME COURT
A White House spokesman says Trump will announce a nominee
in the next couple of weeks to fill a vacancy on the U.S.
Supreme Court.
HEALTHCARE
Two Republican senators say U.S. states should be allowed to
stay in the Obamacare medical insurance program if they like.
LAWSUIT
Trump dismisses allegations in a new lawsuit accusing him of
violating the U.S. Constitution by letting his hotels and other
businesses accept payments from foreign governments.
