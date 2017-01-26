Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
IMMIGRATION
Trump signs directives to build his promised wall along the
U.S.-Mexican border and strip federal funding from cities that
shield illegal immigrants as he charges ahead with sweeping
plans for how the country deals with immigration and national
security.
An executive order drafted for Trump to sign would direct
the secretaries of state and defense to craft a plan for safe
areas for civilian refugees inside Syria and nearby countries,
according to a document seen by Reuters.
SECURITY
Trump is expected to order a review that could lead to
bringing back a CIA program for holding terrorism suspects in
secret overseas "black site" prisons where interrogation
techniques often condemned as torture were used, two officials
say.
Defense Secretary James Mattis will visit close U.S. allies
Japan and South Korea in his debut trip next week and will also
attend an international security conference in Germany next
month with Homeland Security chief John Kelly.
Trump nominates Philip Bilden, a former military
intelligence officer and private equity executive with broad
experience of Asia, particularly China, as the civilian head of
the U.S. Navy.
ELECTION FALLOUT
Trump says he will seek an investigation into what he
believes was voter fraud in the November election, despite
overwhelming consensus among state officials, election experts
and politicians that it is rare.
A House of Representatives committee calls on the
administration to provide it with documents related to the
investigation of Russian efforts to influence the election.
CRIME
Trump's vow to "send in the Feds" if Chicago is unable to
cut shootings and killings is a pledge to provide law
enforcement or other federal assistance so the city's citizens
will feel safe, the White House says.
SUPREME COURT
Trump says he will make his choice to fill the 11-month
vacancy on the Supreme Court on Feb. 2 as he seeks to restore a
conservative majority to the court.
INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS
Trade will dominate the first talks between the United
States and Britain's new leaders this week, with both hoping
commitments to a future deal will redefine their "special
relationship" in a new world order.
Cuban President Raul Castro says Cuba hopes to continue to
normalize relations with the United States, but makes clear the
Trump administration should not expect concessions affecting the
country's sovereignty.
