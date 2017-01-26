Jan 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION Trump could pay for a southern border wall with a new 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico, the White House says, deepening a crisis after plans for a summit with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto fell apart. A Homeland Security official says U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan is being asked to step down as the agency moves toward tougher enforcement of immigration laws under the Trump administration. Trump's plan to end the "catch and release" policy - where illegal immigrants are caught, then freed pending hearings - could hit a wall, immigrant advocates warn The Department of Homeland Security is suspending trips by staff to interview refugees abroad as it prepares for a likely shakeup of refugee policy by Trump, sources say. TRUMP AGENDA Trump will push Republican lawmakers for swift action on his agenda, including funding the Mexican border wall, rewriting the tax code and repealing Obamacare, despite tensions over timetables and priorities. Trump is considering several more executive orders concerning national security that could be issued as early as Friday but has not yet made decisions on their scope or sequencing, the White House says. SUPREME COURT Vice President Mike Pence tells Republican lawmakers Trump will keep his promise to nominate a "strict constructionist" to the Supreme Court, a choice Trump says he will announce next week. INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS Joking that "opposites attract," Prime Minister Theresa May calls on Trump to renew the "special relationship" between Britain and the United States and lead in a new, changed world. Trump will seek quick progress toward a bilateral trade agreement with Japan in place of a broader Asia-Pacific deal he abandoned this week, when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits Washington next month, a U.S. administration official says. The Trump administration has accepted the resignations of two top State Department officials effective Friday, a step within the new president's rights but an abrupt departure for the diplomats, officials say. CONSUMER FINANCE Two lawmakers and six consumer advocacy groups seek to join a court case involving the U.S. consumer financial watchdog due to worries that Trump will dismantle it. ADMINISTRATION Senior Democratic lawmakers call on the White House to lift orders barring government agency employees from communicating with the public and Congress, saying such restrictions may violate federal laws. (Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by Peter Cooney and James Dalgleish)