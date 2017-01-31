WASHINGTON Jan 30 Highlights of the day for
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
TRAVEL BAN
Trump fires the federal government's top lawyer, Sally
Yates, after she takes the extraordinarily rare step of defying
the White House and saying the Justice Department will not
defend his new travel restrictions targeting seven
Muslim-majority nations.
Backlash builds against Trump's travel and immigration
restrictions as opponents try to throw up roadblocks, including
more court challenges.
The U.S. government has granted waivers to let 872 refugees
into the country this week, despite Trump's executive order
temporarily banning entry of refugees from any country,
according to an internal Department of Homeland Security
document seen by Reuters.
Democratic U.S. senators try to force a vote on a bill to
rescind Trump's order, but are blocked by a Republican lawmaker.
COMPANY REACTION
The chief executives of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
Ford Motor Co join the criticism of Trump's ban.
INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE
Tens of thousands of people protest in London and other
British cities against Trump's ban.
The United States should revoke "dangerous" new immigration
measures, France's foreign minister says during a visit to
Tehran.
SUPREME COURT
Trump says he will announce his nominee to the U.S. Supreme
Court on Tuesday night as he seeks to quickly put his stamp on
the court by restoring its conservative majority, even as
Democrats gear up for a Senate confirmation fight.
TREASURY SECRETARY
Senate Democrats delay the Senate Finance Committee's vote
on U.S. Treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin so they can
protest Trump's travel order.
SECRETARY OF STATE
The U.S. Senate advances the nomination of former Exxon
Mobil Corp Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson to be
Trump's secretary of state.
NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL
Trump will amend his recent National Security Council
reorganization to add the CIA to the group, the White House
says, following criticism of the restructuring, which included
the addition of political adviser Steve Bannon.
SLASHING REGULATIONS
Trump signs an order aimed at dramatically paring back
federal regulations, but it will not apply to most of the
financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration.
IRAN
Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, condemns Iran after reports it conducted a
ballistic missile test and says he will work with other
lawmakers and Trump's administration to hold Iran
accountable.[nL1N1FK1VD
NETANYAHU VISIT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with
Trump at the White House on Feb. 15, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer
announces. Netanyahu says he plans to push Trump to renew
sanctions against Iran.
